Hawaii agency warns Honolulu street owners of daily fines

A Hawaii agency has warned the owners of several streets in Honolulu that it will start imposing fines unless they stop charging for parking or improve the roads.
The Hawaii Community Development Authority notified Kakaako Land Co. last month that fines of $2,500 a day will begin Monday for violating a new state law, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported .
The law enacted last year requires privately owned roads in Kakaako to meet city construction and maintenance standards if the owners charge for use and if the roads have been used by the public for at least six months.
The violation notice applies to portions of Queen, Kawaiahao, Ilaniwai, Cummins and Clayton streets. A $500 daily fine is applicable to each street, according to the authority.
The company is led by brothers Calvert and Cedric Chun. The company's attorney will be taking "appropriate action," Calvert Chun said, without providing details.
Chun said the company is being picked on, contending plenty of customers are happy that Kakaako Land brought order to a chaotic situation where some small-business operators were claiming parking spaces on land they did not own.
The company in 2010 began reserving and charging for street parking that was previously free, leading to complaints and a lawsuit by some area businesses and residents.
