New Mexico Legislature takes on new political landscape

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and allied Democratic lawmakers pressed forward Tuesday at the outset of a 60-day legislative session with proposals to reform the state's beleaguered public education system and channel surging state income toward teacher salaries, a lengthier school year and preschool.
Lujan Grisham was scheduled to deliver her first State of the State address at noon as the Legislature convenes.
A state district court judge has ruled that the state is failing to meet its constitutional obligation to provide adequate educational opportunities, especially when it comes to vulnerable children from low-income, Native American and other minority families. The court has set a mid-April deadline to review state funding and reform efforts.
Lujan Grisham campaigned on promises to overhaul public education, provide universal access to preschool and to broaden an oil-dependent state economy, while backing new incentives for the film industry and renewable-energy development that would require legislative approval.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Since taking office Jan. 1, the governor reaffirmed her support for raising the state's $7.50-an-hour minimum wage and has pledged to increase spending on infrastructure projects including roads and high-speed internet lines to help stimulate the economy.
Her arrival in Santa Fe could revive stalled initiatives by legislators to expand background checks on gun sales, legalize recreational marijuana and place more solar panels on state buildings.
State revenues are expected to surpass current annual spending obligations by $1.1 billion for the fiscal year starting in July — or 17 percent of the current annual general fund budget.
Lujan Grisham has recommended a 12 percent, $800 million increase in state general fund spending for the coming fiscal year, including almost $500 million in increased spending on public education.
The state's lead budget-writing committee is suggesting slightly more modest increases in spending that still would raise state government and public university salaries by 4 percent.
The Legislative Finance Committee has recommended minimum annual salary increases for teachers of as much as 13 percent, or $6,000.
Comments