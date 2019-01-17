Space company plans satellite launch from Alaska spaceport

An Arizona-based space technology company is planning to launch a microsatellite later this year at the spaceport on Alaska's Kodiak Island.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports Vector Launch Inc. announced last week the plan to use its Vector-R launch device at the Pacific Spaceport Complex to deploy a satellite for the Dutch company Hiber.
Shaun Coleman, Vector's chief marketing officer, did not provide a launch date.
Coleman says the company aims to conduct a launch of its vehicle at the Alaska spaceport before using it to send up the Hiber satellite.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The company based in Tucson, Arizona, conducted tests at the facility last year.
Vector filed a launch permit for the Vector-R in November, submitting dates for a possible launch that ranged from October 2018 to April 2019.
Comments