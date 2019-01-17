Report: Man killed in oilfield explosion was recently hired

A preliminary report says the 36-year-old man who died following an explosion at an oilfield in northeast Wyoming was a recent hire with limited training.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports Beau Damori of Gillette was found dead following the October explosion and fire that engulfed 10 oil tanks, two passenger vehicles, two semi-trucks, three buildings and two propane tanks.
The report by the state Occupational Safety and Health Administration says Damori had worked less than two weeks for JCG LLC, the company holding the permit for the disposal facility north of Gillette.
The report notes Damori's limited training might have been a "significant factor."
The report suggests the employer might need a more formal training program and a reevaluation of the site's hazards.
The facility did not return the newspaper's call.
