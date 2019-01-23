CityPlace project majority owner speaks on stalled project

The majority owner of CityPlace Burlington, Vermont, is stepping out of the shadows to tell the city it is still committed to the project that stalled last summer.
New York real estate firm Brookfield Properties told the City Council on Monday that construction on the $225 million mixed-use development will begin in the spring. The Burlington Free Press reports Monday's appearance by senior vice president Chase Martin was the first public direct statement regarding the property from Brookfield.
Developer Don Sinex had been the project's face to date as minority partner. Martin says Sinex remains a dedicated partner, but insists Brookfield is now fully engaged in "day-to-day operations."
Sinex did not attend the meeting.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments