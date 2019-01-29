Study: Alaska Native nonprofit contributed $10M to economy

A Juneau-based Alaska Native nonprofit directly and indirectly contributed more than $10 million into the state economy last year, according to a study by a research and consulting firm.
The McDowell Group found the Sealaska Heritage Institute generated the money through its employees, contractors, grants and the visitors it brought in, the Juneau Empire reported Monday.
About $9.2 million was spent in the city and borough of Juneau.
The institute's revenue last year was $8.16 million, so every dollar the nonprofit took in turned into more for the state and city, according to the study.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
"It was astonishing to see how high the numbers actually are," said Rosita Worl, the institute's president. "It's very gratifying to know that we contribute this much to the economy of Juneau and the state."
The study was an attempt to quantify what growth in revenue, programs and community support means for the city and state, said Lee Kadinger, the institute's chief of operations.
The institute had 85 employees who earned almost $4 million and generated about $170,000 in sales and bed taxes, according to the study. From the institute's purchases and contracts, 200 Juneau businesses and individuals benefited, and $800,000 was paid to 60 Juneau-based contractors mostly through grant programs.
The institute gave $750,000 to the Juneau School District and the University of Alaska Southeast for additional teachers and teacher education and arts programs. It also gave $120,000 in scholarships to 59 Juneau students, with $70,000 spent on education at the university.
"When you look at some of the educational gains you're seeing in the community, you can't help but say the impact from an economic standpoint is tying into a school improvement," Kadinger said.
Comments