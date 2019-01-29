Q&A: What is Huawei and why does Washington worry about it?

In this Dec. 18, 2018, photo, the logo of Huawei stands on its office building at the research and development centre in Dongguan in south China's Guangdong province. The U.S. Justice Department unsealed criminal charges Monday, Jan. 28, 2019 against Chinese tech giant Huawei, a top company executive and several subsidiaries, alleging the company stole trade secrets, misled banks about its business and violated U.S. sanctions. Andy Wong AP Photo