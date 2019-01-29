In the younger, cheaper NFL, Super Bowl champs get cut, too

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, hugs coach Bill Belichick after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Foxborough, Mass. New England’s five Super Bowl champions turned over an average of 19.2 players the season after they won their titles. Brady and Belichick have been the constant. David J. Phillip, File AP Photo