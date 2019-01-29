Novant Health offers details of departure of 41 doctors

A North Carolina health care system says the decision of dozens of doctors to leave for an out-of-state medical group was unexpected.
The Charlotte Observer reports Novant Health on Monday outlined a plan for transitioning 41 Charlotte doctors to Tennessee-based Holston Medical Group. Charlotte's second-largest hospital system confirmed the departures Jan. 22.
Novant plants to transfer five Lakeside Family Physicians locations and four Huntersville OB-GYN locations to the doctors after they officially leave May 31.
Novant says the transfer will minimize disruption.
Novant's chief consumer officer, Jesse Cureton, says this is the first time a group of that size has left the hospital system.
Holston Medical Group has said it's partnering with Charlotte-area doctors who wanted to return to private practice.
