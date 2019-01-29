Cup of joe and side of confusion over $15 wage at NJ diner

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, center, shakes hands with patrons at the Ocean Bay Diner prior to a news conference with Senate President Stephen Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin talking about a proposed minimum wage bill, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, in South Amboy. The Democrat-led Assembly and Senate are set to vote on a measure to phase in a $15 minimum wage by 2024 on Thursday. Julio Cortez AP Photo