Campaign cash paid Trump foe’s legal bills after #MeToo fall

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2016 file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks during a news conference in New York. Schneiderman used nearly $340,000 in cash donated to his scuttled re-election campaign to pay the high-powered Manhattan law firm that defended him after he resigned amid allegations that he abused several women, according to newly filed campaign finance records reviewed by The Associated Press. Mary Altaffer, File AP Photo