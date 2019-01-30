Former Rep. Dave Sawyer fined $1,000 over ethics violation

In this Jan. 4, 2018 photo, former Washington state Rep. David Sawyer, D-Tacoma, is shown at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. The Legislative Ethics Board fined Sawyer $1,000 Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, after finding he improperly required his staff to discuss personal issues related to allegations of harassment against him. Sawyer lost his primary election in August, 2018, following an investigation that found he violated the House's policies on harassment, decorum and ethics. Ted S. Warren AP Photo