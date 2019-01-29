Business

Large fire breaks out at paper products plant

The Associated Press

January 29, 2019 09:11 PM

WATERVILLE, Maine

Dozens of firefighters have responded to a massive fire at a paper products plant in Maine.

Waterville Fire Chief Shawn Esler says the fire broke out at the Huhtamaki plant on the Waterville-Fairfield line around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Esler says the fire was burning in the paper machines below the roof, and it was not yet under control by 8 p.m.

One firefighter was injured while battling the blaze and hospitalized. The extent of the firefighter's injury has not been released.

A Huhtamaki spokesman says all of the employees evacuated safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Finland-based Huhtamaki specializes in food and beverage packaging, and it has factories in Waterville and Lewiston.

