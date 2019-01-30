NFL’s scoring boom contributes to drop in minority coaches

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores watches his team warm up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Foxborough, Mass. With only a handful of minorities in the stepping-stone positions of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, the NFL saw its sharpest-ever one-year drop in minority head coaches, causing concern among advocates for diversity declaring unsatisfactory progress 16 years after the Rooney Rule was implemented. Charles Krupa, File AP Photo