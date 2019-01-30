Fast facts on key developments in the Brexit process

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, center, reacts following the results of voting on Amendments put forward by Members of Parliament over the government's Brexit deal, in the House of Commons in London on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. May on Tuesday won a few weeks to salvage a Brexit deal but headed toward a clash with the European Union by promising to overhaul the divorce agreement she spent a year and a half negotiating with the bloc. UK Parliament via AP Mark Duffy