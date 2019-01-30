The Latest: Polis confident of full-day kindergarten funding

The Latest on Gov. Jared Polis' presentation on offering full-day kindergarten in Colorado schools (all times local):
9:05 a.m.
Gov. Jared Polis says he's confident the state can ensure full-day kindergarten funding in the years ahead.
Polis told the Joint Education Committee on Wednesday that saving reserve funds for schools, higher local property taxes and dedicated work by legislators will ensure that instituting full-day funding won't be a temporary experiment.
Polis has called for $227 million plus $25 million to fund full-day kindergarten this fall. He said he hoped lawmakers will move quickly to secure that funding in the budget that will take effect July 1.
Polis, who's founded charter schools for disadvantaged students, says early education provides an essential head start for students and, in the long term, a stronger economy.
___
8:30 a.m.
____
7:15 a.m.
