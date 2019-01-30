Gov. Herbert calls for bigger tax cut in State of the State

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2018, file photo, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert speaks during a news conference at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City. Herbert says people who want to change their gender on public documents should have a process to do it, comments that run counter to a lawmaker's proposal that would block transgender and other people from making changes to birth certificates. Herbert spoke Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at his monthly televised news conference on KUED-TV. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo