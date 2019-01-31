Activists in Paris protest against Google’s tax setup

Activists from anti-globalization organisation Attac stage a protest at Google's Paris headquarters to criticize the company's tax evasion policies, in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. According to Attac, Google's French subsidiary reported revenue of 325 million euros (371 million dlrs) in 2017 and paid 14 million euros (16 million dlrs) in income tax. The group says Google France shifts more than 85 percent of its French revenue to countries with more favorable tax regimes. France's finance minister Bruno Le Maire earlier this month announced plans to tax multinational technology companies such as Google with a turnover of more than 750 million euros worldwide and 25 million euros in France. Francois Mori AP Photo