House sinks bill for Lake Sakakawea ferry service

North Dakota's House has sunk a bill to establish a ferry to carry people and vehicles across the state's biggest lake.
Representatives defeated the bill 74-17 on Thursday.
The bill asked for $10 million to establish the ferry that would go from Twin Buttes to Parshall across Lake Sakakawea, in northwest North Dakota.
Proponents say the ferry ride would cut about 120 highway miles for residents in the region.
