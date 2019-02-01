BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

Wholesale cash prices Friday
Fri. Thu.
F
Broilers national comp wtd av 0.9422 0.9422
Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.33 1.33
Flour hard winter KC cwt 15.25 15.30
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 1.9800 1.9800
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.0135 1.0170
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2825 1.2866
Cocoa beans NY per ton 2199 2204
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4585 4585
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 50.26 50.26
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 160.69 160.69
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 79.85 80.67
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.74¼ 3.70½
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 8.72¾ 8.73¼
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 309.00 310.10
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 5.29¼ 5.21½
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.95½ 6.90
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.16½ 3.10½
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .25¾ .25¾
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .29½ .29¾
Aluminum per lb LME 0.8529 0.8486
Antimony in warehouse per ton 7900 7900
Copper Cathode full plate 2.7886 2.7563
Gold Handy & Harman 1318.70 1323.25
Silver Handy & Harman 15.950 16.084
Lead per metric ton LME 2090.00 2066.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 24,000 24,000
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 825.00 821.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 826.70 824.70
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2335 1.2124
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 69.07 69.90
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 79.50 79.50
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.740 2.820
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available
