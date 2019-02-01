Business

BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

The Associated Press

February 01, 2019 04:27 PM

NEW YORK

Wholesale cash prices Friday

    Fri.       Thu.

F

 Broilers national comp wtd av  0.9422     0.9422

 Eggs large white NY Doz.    1.33       1.33

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   15.25    15.30

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  1.9800     1.9800

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.0135     1.0170

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.2825     1.2866

 Cocoa beans NY per ton    2199       2204

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    4585       4585

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   50.26      50.26

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  160.69     160.69

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   79.85      80.67

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.74¼       3.70½

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  8.72¾       8.73¼

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 309.00       310.10

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  5.29¼       5.21½

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  6.95½        6.90 

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.16½       3.10½

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .25¾         .25¾

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .29½         .29¾

 Aluminum per lb LME 0.8529      0.8486

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   7900        7900

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.7886      2.7563

 Gold Handy & Harman 1318.70    1323.25

 Silver Handy & Harman  15.950     16.084

 Lead per metric ton LME 2090.00    2066.00

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  24,000     24,000

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  825.00     821.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  826.70     824.70

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.2335     1.2124

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   69.07       69.90

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   79.50      79.50

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.740     2.820

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

  Comments  