The Latest: Denver teachers strike negotiations break down

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, file photo, teachers from the Denver Public Schools carry placards as they wait to march after a rally in support of a strike outside the State Capitol in Denver. Denver's school district and teachers are resuming contract negotiations for the first time since teachers voted to strike. Superintendent Susana Cordova says the district will present a new proposal when both sides meet Thursday evening. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo