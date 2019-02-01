AP, News Media Guild reach new tentative 3 ½ year agreement

FILE- In this April 18, 2017, file photo Associated Press photographs are displayed at the AP headquarters in New York. The Associated Press and the News Media Guild said on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, that they have reached a tentative agreement on a new three-and-a-half-year contract that includes pay raises each year of the agreement and health care revisions. The agreement comes after more than 17 months of negotiations. Jenny Kane, File AP Photo