As US questions free trade, EU and Japan usher in new deal

A customer picks up a bottle of wine imported from Spain after being priced down at a retail store in Chiba, near Tokyo, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. The European Union and Japan have inaugurated a landmark deal they say will boost trade between the two economic powers and sends the message that international agreements still have a purpose in an age of increasing protectionism. The agreement that comes into effect Friday will scrap nearly all tariffs on products both sides trade in. (Kyodo News via AP) AP