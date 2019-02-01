Business

Exxon ramps up production, tops 4Q profit expectations

The Associated Press

February 01, 2019 08:27 AM

FILE- This April 25, 2017, file photo, shows Exxon service station signs in Nashville, Tenn. Exxon Mobil Corp. reports earnings Friday, Feb. 1, 2019.
IRVING, Texas

Exxon Mobil is easily beating profit expectations for the fourth quarter in which it ramped up production.

The Irving, Texas, company posted net income of net income of $6 billion, or $1.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.51 per share, which is 43 cents better than industry analysts had projected, according to a survey by acks Investment Research.

Exxon does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales.

Revenue was $71.9 billion, which fell short of Wall Street expectations $74.18 billion.

Still, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. jumped 4 percent before the opening bell Friday.

