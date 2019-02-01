Vice Media to cut 10 percent of workforce

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2014, file photo, the Vice logo is seen at a joint venture announcement between Vice Media and Roger Communications in Toronto. Vice Media is cutting 250 jobs globally as it seeks to shore up its profitability. It is the latest round of layoffs as the media industry contracts. The cuts affect about 10 percent of Vice’s 2,500 staff, said company spokeswoman Danielle Carrig on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. But she said Vice plans to add jobs as well in departments including sales and digital news as it focuses on its units with potential for growth. The Canadian Press via AP, File Nathan Denette