Looking for an office? Flexible work space opens downtown

By Miranda Daniel

February 01, 2019 04:36 PM

CoWork Columbus opened its doors Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in downtown Columbus, Ga. It is a membership-based workspace for individuals or companies with varied pricing and amenities depending on your needs. Miranda Daniel mdaniel@ledger-enquirer.com
People and companies looking for a unique workspace option can now consider a membership at CoWork Columbus which opened its doors on Friday on the bottom floor of Eagle and Phenix Mills in downtown Columbus, Ga.

CoWork Columbus is a handicap accessible workspace that offers memberships for private offices, dedicated desks and flex seats. There are 6 private offices, 18 dedicated desks and over 50 flex work stations.

With 24-hour access, people who choose to get a membership at CoWork Columbus can work at their own pace and on their own schedule. It also offers two conference rooms, three phone booths, the option to receive mail, lockers and a refreshment area.

Pricing varies depending on the type of work space and which amenities a person or company wants. Visit www.cowork-columbus.com for more information.

