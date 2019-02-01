Lamont names Connecticut’s new economic development team

Gov. Ned Lamont is appointing a team of business executives to oversee Connecticut's efforts to attract and retain businesses.
The Democrat and former businessman announced Friday he's nominating David Lehman, a partner with investment bank Goldman Sachs, to serve as his senior economic adviser and commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development.
Lamont is also naming former PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi and former Webster Bank chief executive Jim Smith as co-chairs of the existing, nonprofit Connecticut Economic Resource Center. CERC and DECD will now form a new public-private partnership, with CERC functioning as an "aggressive recruitment arm" of the state, while DECD will continue to support existing and new businesses.
Lamont says his new team will focus on companies that are a "great fit" for Connecticut.
