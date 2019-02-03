Legislature’s week ahead: Abortion, ethics, tribal oil taxes

The North Dakota Legislature is moving toward its midsession break at month's end and lawmakers are busy mulling bills in their respective chambers.
Here's a look at some legislative highlights upcoming this week:
ABORTION
After already passing two abortion measures this session, North Dakota House Republicans are now pushing a pair of resolutions underlining their disapproval of the procedure.
One resolution, sponsored by Lutheran pastor and freshman Rep. Jeff Hoverson of Minot, is aimed at "urging North Dakota courts to refrain from referencing" the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion.
The resolution says the Supreme Court "overstepped its boundaries" in its ruling.
The second resolution, sponsored by Rep. Vicky Steiner, of Dickinson, urges Congress to ban abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.
Hearings on the resolutions are scheduled for Wednesday.
Representatives approved legislation last week that would require abortion providers to tell women undergoing drug-induced abortions that they could still have a live birth if they change their mind. The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said there is no medically accepted evidence that a drug-induced abortion can be interrupted.
The House also passed a measure that would ban the most commonly used procedure in second-trimester abortions. Abortion-rights groups argue that banning the procedure known as dilation and evacuation is unconstitutional because it interferes with private medical decisions.
___
ETHICS HEARINGS
North Dakota legislators will hold a second round of hearings Wednesday and Thursday on competing Republican and Democratic bills that would develop rules to comply with a voter-approved constitutional amendment aimed at ethics reform.
Along with creating a five-member independent ethics commission, the initiative requires banning foreign money from state elections and restricting lobbying, among other provisions.
The bills differ greatly in their approach on how to adhere to the wide-ranging measure passed by voters.
The initiative calls for the five-member commission to be chosen by Senate majority and minority leaders and the governor. Lawmakers are not eligible.
The Republican-led Legislature has rebuffed repeated attempts for such a commission, saying lawmakers always have followed high standards of conduct.
Unlike the GOP version, the Democratic proposal requires disclosure of all gifts to politicians and would make public allegations against lawmakers under investigation for wrongdoing.
Republicans and lobbyists are supporting the GOP bill. The initiative's sponsor likes the Democratic measure because they say it better reflects the constitutional amendment's intent.
___
TRIBAL OIL TAX SHARING
The Senate is holding a hearing Wednesday on a measure by North Dakota Republican legislative leaders that aims to end a longstanding disagreement over shared revenues on the oil-rich Fort Berthold Indian reservation.
The bill reworks a tax-sharing agreement that favors the Three Affiliated Tribes on the reservation that accounts for about a fifth of the state's oil production.
The legislation is the result of nearly two years of negotiations between tribal leaders, Republican Gov. Doug Burgum, legislative leaders, the state tax department and industry officials.
Three Affiliated Tribes Chairman Mark Fox and Burgum have said they support the legislation.
The state Tax Department estimates the tribes will gain an additional $33 million in revenue over the next two-year budget cycle under the legislation.
___
GOVERNOR TRAVEL, SECURITY
A House committee is expected to make a recommendation this week on a measure that would require disclosure of the costs of the travel and security for the governor, lieutenant governor and their families.
Rep. Bill Devlin's bill comes after questions from lawmakers, The Associated Press and other media about the level of personal security for Gov. Doug Burgum.
It also comes in the wake of a state audit last year that found the wealthy first-term GOP governor inappropriately used state aircraft for personal travel. That's something Burgum has denied.
Lawmakers and the AP last year began questioning the level of security and costs, but the governor and Highway Patrol has claimed the records are protected by state laws that were put on the books following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Supporters of the bill argue the information is needed for budget reasons.
