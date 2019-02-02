UAE’s tolerance embraces faiths, runs up against politics

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2019, file photo, a man sells memorabilia for Pope Francis' upcoming trip to the United Arab Emirates at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The United Arab Emirates has branded a bridge, a new ministry, a family day at the park and even the entire year of 2019 under the banner theme of “tolerance”, an elaborate effort that’s in overdrive as the country prepares to host Pope Francis starting Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 in the first-ever papal visit to the Arabian Peninsula. Jon Gambrell, File AP Photo