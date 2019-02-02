Maine orders edibles containing CBD removed from stores

Maine health authorities have ordered that edible products containing the non-psychoactive chemical compound found in the cannabis plant must be removed from stores because the product is not a federally approved food additive.
The Portland Press Herald reports environmental health inspectors began informing businesses last week that they must remove all foods, tinctures and capsules from their shelves that contain the compound known as CBD.
The Maine Department of Health and Human Services says CBD is an unapproved food additive that federal authorities do not recognize as safe.
Inspectors have told Maine business owners they can still sell CBD products that can be smoked, vaped, worn as a patch or applied as a lotion. Medical marijuana patients can still buy oral CBDs from licensed caregivers or dispensaries.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments