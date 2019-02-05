Nurse accused of raping incapacitated woman to be arraigned

FILE - This undated file photo provided by Maricopa County Sheriff's Office shows Nathan Sutherland, who on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, is scheduled to be arraigned on a charge that he sexually assaulted an incapacitated woman who later gave birth at a long-term care facility in Phoenix. Investigators say Sutherland's DNA matched a sample from the woman's newborn, though Sutherland's attorney says there's no direct evidence linking Sutherland to the rape. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office via AP, file) AP