Nissan board taps Renault’s Senard, shareholders meeting set

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2019, file photo, Jean-Dominique Senard addresses the media after being appointed Renault chairman following a meeting of the board at Renault headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt, outside Paris, France. Nissan Motor Co.'s board chose Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, as a director Senard, who was recently appointed chairman at the Japanese automaker's alliance partner Renault SA. Christophe Ena, File AP Photo