Mixed verdict in possibly last pipeline protest trial

A South Central District judge has delivered a mixed verdict in what could be the last trial related to the Dakota Access Pipeline protests.
Katrina Silk was convicted Tuesday of obstructing a government function. But, Judge David Reich acquitted Silk on four other misdemeanor charges stemming from her arrest in a field along the pipeline route in October 2016. Dozens of other people were arrested as well.
Reich ordered Silk to pay $325 in court fees. The Bismarck Tribune reports trial court administrator Donna Wunderlich says Silk was the last defendant of the active protest cases scheduled for trial.
Thousands of protesters flocked to the camps just north of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation on the Cannonball River in 2016 and 2017 to protest the $3.8 billion interstate oil pipeline.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
Comments