Fiat Chrysler shares tank on forecast for drop in earnings

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 14, 2019 file photo, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FCA logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Shares in Italian American automaker Fiat Chrysler have tanked Thursday, Feb. 7 after the company issued conservative earnings forecasts for 2019. Fiat Chrysler shares were temporarily suspended from trading due to excessive volatility, and then shed 11 percent in Milan. Paul Sancya, file AP Photo