Who are you? Mariners begin spring with overhauled roster

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2019, file photo, Seattle Mariners General Manager Jerry Dipoto answers questions during a press conference in Seattle. Major League Baseball's independent investigation found no credible evidence to support claims of disparaging comments and discriminatory treatment by members of the Seattle Mariners front office. MLB said in a statement Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, that the investigation found the Mariners did not violate baseball's "workplace code of conduct, or applicable anti-discrimination law," in the treatment of Lorena Martin or in her termination by the club. The Seattle Times via AP, File Steve Ringman