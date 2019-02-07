The Latest: AP source: Stauskas, Baldwin getting moved again

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2019, file photo, New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) smiles during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, in San Antonio. Only a few hours remain to determine if the Anthony Davis saga ends for this season or lingers into the summer. The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at 3 p.m. EST, and Davis is still seeking a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. Eric Gay, File AP Photo