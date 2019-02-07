After tornado, Cuban state loses monopoly on disaster aid

Volunteers distribute donations to those affected by last week's tornado in El Roble, on the outskirts of Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. More than a week after a rare tornado struck Havana, the worst-hit neighborhoods are filled with government crews restoring power and phone service and starting repairs to devastated homes. There are also hundreds of young people in jeans and designer t-shirts hauling black plastic bags full of clothes, food and water donated by entrepreneurs, artists and other members of Cuba's independent upper-middle class. Ramon Espinosa AP Photo