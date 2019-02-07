Nevada bill seeks collective bargaining for state workers

Proposed legislation in Nevada would allow certain state employees to engage in collective bargaining.
The bill, introduced in the state Senate on Thursday, would require the state to negotiate wages with labor organizations representing state employees.
All collective bargaining agreements are required to include a procedure to resolve grievances under the bill.
Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak has said he supports giving state workers the ability to collectively bargain, commenting in his State of the State speech that many state employees went without salary increases or took pay cuts during The Great Recession. He also recommended a 3 percent pay increase for the workers.
"But they continued to faithfully serve the state of Nevada," he said at the address. "Their skills, knowledge, experience and devotion have been invaluable to our state."
State Sen. David Parks, a Democrat, said the bill has a good chance of passing and includes similar language that was introduced in past sessions. He commented that numerous state employees are finding it harder to live on their salaries.
Assemblyman Jim Wheeler, minority floor leader, signaled Republican disagreement to the collective bargaining measure in an interview last week.
Parks said Republicans will be allowed to voice their concerns.
