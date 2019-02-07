Desert attraction temporarily closes after 4 dolphin deaths

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2016 file photo, a trainer feeds a dolphin a fish, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, at Dolphinaris in Scottsdale, Ariz. The Phoenix-area aquatic facility says it's temporarily closing following the death of four dolphins since it opened in 2016. Officials announced Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, that the facility will voluntarily close Friday but there isn't an immediate timetable for reopening. Matt York, file AP Photo