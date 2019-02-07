Jury awards $115M to victims in Seattle duck boat crash

A jury has awarded about $115 million to victims and families in a 2015 duck boat crash that killed five college students and wounded more than 60 others in Seattle.
The Seattle Times reports that King County Superior Court jurors after a four-month civil trial found that Ride the Ducks International bore 67 percent of the responsibility for the crash.
The jury found that tour vehicle operator Ride The Ducks of Seattle was 33 percent at fault.
The city of Seattle and the state of Washington were found not to be at fault.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
Karen Koehler, the plaintiffs' attorney, had sought more than $300 million in damages.
The duck boat swerved on the Aurora Bridge and crashed into an oncoming college tour bus after its axle broke on Sept. 24, 2015.
Comments