Thousands protest to demand Haitian president’s ouster

A demonstrator kneels in front of a burning barricade holding a bowl and spoon to show his hunger, during a protest to demand the resignation of President Jovenel Moise and demanding to know how Petro Caribe funds have been used by the current and past administrations, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. Much of the financial support to help Haiti rebuild after the 2010 earthquake comes from Venezuela's Petro Caribe fund, a 2005 pact that gives suppliers below-market financing for oil and is under the control of the central government. Dieu Nalio Chery AP Photo