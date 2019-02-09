‘Millionaire tax’ amendment rises again at Statehouse

Using a different procedure, supporters of the so-called millionaire tax are again mounting an effort to put the proposed constitutional amendment before Massachusetts voters.
The measure that calls for a 4 percent surtax on the portion of an individual's annual income above $1 million was headed for the 2018 ballot before it was struck down by the state's highest court on constitutional grounds. Revenue from the tax would be directed toward education and transportation.
After collecting tens of thousands of voter signatures the last time around, backers have filed a legislative amendment that they say would not be subject to the same legal restrictions as the previous initiative petition.
The earliest the millionaire tax could finally reach voters is on the 2022 ballot.
