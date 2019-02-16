Kenosha native celebrated for 32 years of engine rebuilding

In this Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019 photo, Anthony Pontillo Jr., who operates Don's Auto Parts, poses for a photo in Kenosha, Wis. Pontillo, owner of Don's Auto Parts & Machine Shop, 6814 39th Ave., was recently recognized for his many contributions to the auto industry in being named the 2018 Vintage Engine Builder of the Year by Engine Builder magazine. The Kenosha News via AP Brian Passino