State approves first state grant for a Green Party candidate

A Connecticut elections commission has approved a state campaign grant for a Green Party candidate — the first in the 12-year history of the Citizens' Elections Program.
Green Party candidate Mirna Martinez is running for a vacant state House of Representatives seat in New London, and has qualified for $14,075 in funding. The Day reports she is the third candidate to qualify for funding leading up to the Feb. 26 special election.
Democratic candidate Anthony Nolan and Republican candidate Kat Goulart previously qualified, while Democrat Jason Catala has indicated he wasn't seeking a grant.
The CEP is a voluntary program that allows qualifying candidates to receive public financing in elections. Martinez qualified for two-thirds of the grant by collecting signatures equal to votes totaling 15 percent of last election's voters.
