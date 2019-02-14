Report: Facebook, FTC discussing ‘multibillion dollar’ fine

FILE- In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. A report says Facebook and the Federal Trade Commission are negotiating a "multibillion dollar" fine for the social network's privacy lapses. The Washington Post said Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, that the fine would be the largest ever imposed on a tech company. Citing unnamed sources, it also said the two sides have not yet agreed on an exact amount. Richard Drew, File AP Photo