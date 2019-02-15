PepsiCo: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $6.85 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Purchase, New York-based company said it had net income of $4.83 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.49 per share.
The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.49 per share.
The food and beverage company posted revenue of $19.52 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.51 billion.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
PepsiCo expects full-year earnings to be $5.50 per share.
PepsiCo shares have climbed roughly 2 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 9.5 percent. The stock has increased 3 percent in the last 12 months.
Comments