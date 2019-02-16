Business

Warren returns to Nevada, heart of 2008 economic crisis

By MICHELLE L. PRICE Associated Press

February 16, 2019 11:06 AM

LAS VEGAS

Democrat Elizabeth Warren, who made her name as a consumer advocate in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, will make her first appearance Sunday as a presidential candidate in Las Vegas, the boom-and-bust town that made Nevada the epicenter of the country's foreclosure crisis.

The Las Vegas economy is booming now but growing unease about a potential slump, rising home prices and a shortage of affordable housing may create a welcome audience for the Massachusetts senator's message of economic populism.

Former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid says that while he's not endorsing Warren, she'll have a leg up on other candidates who were not as involved in the issue.

Warren's visit sets off a spate of 2020 contenders coming to Nevada — a key caucus state.

