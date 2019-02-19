3 farm and food workshops being held in West Virginia

The first of three workshops on entrepreneurial farming and food manufacturing is this week in West Virginia.
West Virginia State University Extension Service is hosting the series, to be held throughout Kanawha County. The series leads up to the West Virginia Urban Agriculture Conference and Community Expo on the university's campus in May.
The workshops run from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The first one is Wednesday at Schoenbaum Family Enrichment Center in Charleston. Next is March 14 at Lisa Curry Memorial Annex Building in Chesapeake. The third program is April 17 at Clendenin Community Center in Clendenin.
The workshops will provide information about grants, cost-share programs and low-interest loans as well as popular profitable crops.
Registration is required online or by contacting Jeremy Brannon at brannoja@wvstateu.edu or (304) 720-1408.
