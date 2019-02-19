Utah teen hit by car advocates for changes to intersection

A Utah teenager who was hit by a car is advocating for changes to make the intersection safer.
Arianna Service is asking the state to install cameras at a busy intersection known for traffic accidents near her home in Lehi, KUTV-TV reported .
The 13-year-old was crossing the street in October when she was hit by a car. The driver didn't stop.
"After, they did see me, they looked shocked and they just kept going," Service said. "I was just shocked and scared."
Service was inside the crosswalk at the time; the car knocked her over and left her bruised, she said.
When a class project came up months later, the eighth-grader "thought of the road and how dangerous it is," she said.
Service created an online petition calling for cameras at the intersection. It had more than 400 signatures as of Tuesday. Service hopes to present her petitions directly to the governor.
"I really just want people to know that they need to be cautious, and they are being watched, so then they are not trying to get away with things," Service said.
In the meantime, children are continuing to cross the street where Service was hit, said Kristi Langenheim, Arianna's mother.
"You just pray that they are going to make it across safe because you just never know," Langenheim said.
The state Department of Transportation has been working to make the intersection safer, spokesman John Gleason said. The department has put in protected left turn lights, and it plans to install advanced warning systems this summer.
