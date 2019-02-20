Sentencing set for immigrant advocate convicted in tax case

FILE - In this July 14, 2006, file photo, Elias Bermudez, lower right, kneels before then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio at a protest over the lawman's immigration crackdowns. Bermudez, who led the pro-immigrant group Immigrants Without Borders, is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Phoenix for a felony conviction stemming from his tax preparation business. Matt York, File AP Photo